Primate Ayodele, Prophet Marcus Tibetan unite for Nigeria 

In an unprecedented and unexpected development, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele and the Spiritual leader of CCC Elisha Parish, Prophet Marcus Tibetan have joined forces for Nigeria’s cause.

This was disclosed on Saturday, at the prophecy book launch of Prophet Tibetan at his Lagos church which Primate Ayodele surprisingly attended with his team.

In a joint statement at the event, the prophets acknowledged the division in the body of Christ especially among God’s servants, explaining that if men of God can come together and agree on one cause, the nation will be better.

Both prophets stated that they would be embarking on joint prophecies to address the ills in the society, speak fearlessly to relevant authorities and also correct the wrongs in Christendom for the purpose of propagating God’s kingdom.

”Today is one day of my happiness, I don’t do any joint thing with anyone but I am ready to do this today to tell the world that prophets are now united and when we are united, no one will be able to break it.

“When we speak with one voice, even the government will come to us for solution. God lives in you, and you are truthful, you are a true prophet. We are just starting,” Primate Ayodele said.

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele stated that God had been telling him he was going to meet Prophet Tibetan someday but he wasn’t sure how it was going to happen because he doesn’t associate with men of God. However, he noted that their meeting is a fulfillment of a decade old prophecy.

“I have been hearing Prophet Tibetan’s prophecy for a long time and whenever I do, I observe serious similarities between us. God has always told me that we would meet someday but how it would happen, I didn’t know because I don’t go out.

“I’m always surprised because our prophecies are alike, I wonder if we have even spoken before. From now on, we are now one. I will invite you to my church too.”

Narrating how he was able to get Primate Ayodele to his book launch, Prophet Tibetan made it known that God had shown him that Primate would be coming to his church but he wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible because they had never spoken before.

Following up on God’s instruction, he proceeded to ask few people about Primate Ayodele and they gave great reports about the renowned man of God known for his accurate prophecies.

He stated that he had seen Primate Ayodele spiritually twice in his church and this informed his decision to ensure that he invites him.

“While I was praying to God for who I will invite to this book launch because the only major man of God I used to invite died, I saw Primate Ayodele seated at the front of my church. I was shocked because we have never met, never spoken or had anything to do together. God directed me to ask about him from someone who has been my friend for a long time and he said Primate Ayodele is a good person. I left him and proceeded to compile the prophecies. While I was doing that, I saw Primate Ayodele again on a horse while I was holding the rope. I went to someone again to find out and he said several great things about him.”

“I proceeded to call him and it felt like he has been expecting me, I told him that he would be the one to make the launching of Revelation 2025 interesting. It was a test of what God has revealed to him and to me. I will not bury you my brother, I will support you.”

