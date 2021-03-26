Just as he predicted the election outcome of many nations like those of the USA, DR Congo, Uganda, Primate Ayodele has once again prophesied the outcome of the Benin Republic election, which will be holding on April 11, 2021.

Ayodele made it known during a mid-week service in his church that was attended by very important personalities.

In his prophecy, he explained that the incumbent, President Patrice Talon, will win the election, but will face some issues after wins.

He said: “The incumbent president will win as he will disengage the opposition in contesting with him.

“He will disorganise the electoral procedures and amend the constitution, which will not permit the opposition to rule.

“However, the president after the victory must be prayerful against health challenges.

“People will not be happy with his government.

“I foresee him having terminal illness.

“The country economy will also run into shambles.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele last week predicted the outcome DR Congo election that came to pass.

One of his prophecies on the death of an African President, John Magufuli of Tanzania, also came to pass.

He had also warned Uganda’s president to pray against health challenges and be mindful of the strategies of his opposition.