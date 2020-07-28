The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted the candidate that will win the Ondo State gubernatorial election.

Ayodele revealed this in his prediction on Tuesday.

He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), will become victorious in the election, which comes up on September 19, 2020.

He explained that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has taken a wrong move and for that reason, he will lose to Akeredolu

He said: “Jegede has taken a wrong move and for this reason, he will lose the election to Akeredolu.”

Primate Ayodele had earlier predicted the winner of the Edo State election and it favoured the incumbent and candidate of the PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He explained that he shouldn’t be scared of people leaving him because God wants to fight for him.

It would also be recalled that Primate Ayodele predicted the victory of Akeredolu in the Ondo State APC primaries.

Furthermore, he warned Nigeria against impending disaster and asked the country to pray fervently against such.

He said: “Nigerians should pray against a disaster.

“Our economy will give us more problem.”

Ayodele also urged the Nigerian Government not to get tired of the fight against COVID-19.

He said: “Nigerian Government is getting tired of the fight against COVID-19.

“Tthey have just been looking it from afar.

“They should still work on it.”

Furthermore, Ayodele reinstated that the Presidential Villa still needed prayer to avert danger.

He said: “The Villa still needs prayers because there is still danger in the villa.

“Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb.

“There is much the government needs to do, especially in terms of security.”