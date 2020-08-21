Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted the removal of two powerful world presidents, if they don’t resign.

This is coming after his prophecy on the political situation in Mali came to pass.

He had earlier said in 2019 that he sees a new government in Mali because the present president will be removed.

Few days ago, a military coup occurred in the country, which saw the president being forced to resign his position.

In the same vein, Primate Ayodele has warned the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to resign or else they will be removed.

He said: “Equatorial Guinea president will be removed if he refused to step down.

“If the President of Belarus loves himself, let him resign, otherwise there will be pressure on him till he resigns.”