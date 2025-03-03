Primate Ayodele predicts another disease from China

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned world leaders to be cautious about another disease from China that could cause a partial lockdown worldwide.

In a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated on Monday that the disease will come from an animal.

He said people will be required to use face masks again.

He said he is unsure of when it will occur, but stressed that world leaders needed to be cautious and prepare for the impending pandemic.

He said: “I am seeing another disease coming from China that will cause the world to use face masks.

“It will come from an animal, and I want to warn powerful countries to expect it because it will spread.

“This will lead to another partial lockdown.

“I foresee a blackout in parts of China and bridge collapses.”

In addition to the prophecy about China, Primate Ayodele warned several countries and institutions around the world about what they will face in the coming days.

United Nations: They will not know how to manage situations because there will be clashes that will prevent them from carrying out their duties as expected. The issues will be numerous, especially regarding war and conflict. If the body isn’t careful, they will take on more than they can handle, and it will backfire. The body must be cautious against attacks, and their activities will not be recognised. The Secretary-General will be scandalised, and they should pray so their building isn’t attacked. They will struggle to secure funds for some of their projects but will not succeed. I see that Africa will secure a permanent seat in the UN, and Nigeria will have one too. The body needs to be very observant.

France: I foresee that many of President Macron’s plans will be mocked, and he will face an international crisis. His party will oppose his policies, which will affect his future political success. Some countries under his supervision will go against him and will not recognize him. France must be cautious of terrorist attacks, bomb explosions, and train derailments. The country must also be aware of climate-related problems like flooding.

UK: The country will make some blunders regarding the Ukraine situation. They should pray against aircraft attacks. The Prime Minister will face challenges, and his party will oppose his policies. The UK will experience a diplomatic crisis with certain countries. The ruling party will be confused, and they need to pray against drought. I foresee another misstep regarding the Syria situation in the UK.

Greece: The economy of the country will be unstable, and I see a movement to remove the president. Protests and a lack of funds will plague the country. They will face severe economic crises that will trouble the nation.

Lebanon: There will be total confusion in the country as the government will seek a bailout for the economy. The president will face difficulties because he won’t be able to meet necessary requirements. The economy will collapse, and they must be cautious of potential climate-related issues and protests.

Israel vs. Palestine: I do not see any serious settlement because Israel will continue to fight until they occupy Gaza. America and other involved countries are just playing politics.

League of Arab States: The body will continue to support Palestine and accuse Israel further.

North Korea: The country will experience events like never before. They must pray to avoid the president facing health issues. I foresee an unexpected calamity.

