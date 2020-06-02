The prophecy of the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, that the United States of America will be rocked by protest has been fulfilled, the church’s Media Office said on Monday.

The Media Office said in a statement on Monday that the “prophecy on America has just come to pass” with the ongoing protests across at least 15 states over the killing of an African-American, George Floyd, by policemen.

The Media Officer said: “The prophet had earlier predicted that he sees protests by the blacks against racism and killings in America.

“This was contained in the 2019 edition of his annual book of prophecy titled: ‘Warning to the nations.’”

The statement said page 243 of the book of prophesy quoted Primate Ayodele as having predicted: “Let us pray against racism in USA. Lets be careful of human rights abuses.”

Also on page 245 of the book, he wrote: “Black Americans will protest in the united states of America.”

Floyd was allegedly by the police in Minnesota, a development that has necessitated the deployment of the National Guard to quell the protests that had since followed.

The statement by the INRI Spiritual Church Media Office added: “This also makes Primate Elijah Ayodele to be the first man of God to have spoken about this before it happened.

“It is worthy of being noted that ever since Covid-19 started, Primate Elijah Ayodele has proven to be a true man of God with the prophecies he has given during this period, which some have come to pass already. Some of them includes hunger in the land, increase in crime rate, loss of important personalties to death, to mention a few.

“He has also spoken publicly against the closure of worship centres, making it known that it is inciting the wrath of God. Weeks after he made this pronouncement, some governors, presidents have also said the same thing and have vowed to open religious centres.

“Last year, he made it known that there will be problem between Hong Kong and China, he has reinstated this and maintained that Hong Kong will separate from China.

“The prophet has also addressed the prophecy he made last year that America will break and California will leave. He explained that he was misquoted saying it will happen last year. He said it will definitely happen in the nearest future, also adding that Scotland will break from United Kingdom.

“He had predicted the fracas between WHO and America, china and America three years ago.

“In Syria, he stated that there can’t be peace there till Russia pulls out from Syria but with the support of Putin, it won’t be easy.

“For China, he revealed that China can never be world leader, although America will stop being the world leader, a new country will emerge as world leader and that there will be another disaster that will cause the world a lot.”

The Media Office quoted Ayodele as having predicted: “China cannot lead the world, a new country will take over as the leader of the world.

“There is going to be another disaster in the world, it will cause the world a lot.”

Primate Ayodele also reacted to the killing of a 100 Level student of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa, after she was raped, saying that it was due to the security issue in the country in confirmation of his prophecy that peace will elude Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to change his Service Chiefs.