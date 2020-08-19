Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, is in the news again after some of his prophecies came to pass.

On December 26, 2019, Primate Ayodele released his 2020 Prophecies to newsmen at his Lagos church, which is a culture for him.

Among these prophecies included the current happening in Mali and the viral story of a fire incident that took place in the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday morning.

In his prophecy about Mali, Primate Ayodele explained that he sees a gang up against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and that the country needs to pray against challenges.

“MALI: There will be gang up against the Malian president. The country should pray against protests and disorderliness.”

As he warned, the beginning of this week has witnessed tensed political atmosphere in Mali, leading to Military arresting the President, forcing him to resign his position.

Also, while giving prophecy about the traditional rulers in Nigeria, Primate Ayodele made it known that the country needs to pray against fire incident in the palace of traditional rulers

“TRADITIONAL RULERS: Let us pray not to lose two kings, Emirs, Ezes and of course let’s pray so that no King is dethroned. The government will want to reduce the strength of the Emir. They should pray against running into unexpected crisis. Let us pay against fire outbreak in any of the palace. There will be confrontation between the government and the traditional ruler.”

As he accurately said, news making the rounds has it that the some part of the palace of Oba Ogunwusi was on fire, though there was no casualty recorded.