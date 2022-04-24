Primate Ayodele predicted Alaaffin’s death in December

The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had in December 2022 predicted the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The Alaafin died on Friday at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State and was buried on Saturday.

But months before the death of the 83-year-old monarch, Primate Ayodele had warned him and some other kings to take care of their health if they wanted to make it beyond 2022.

The warning was contained in his Book of Prophesies for 2022.

The 90-page book was released on December 22, 2021.

On Page 59, Prophet Ayodele spoke about traditional rulers and what will befall them in the new year.

He revealed that some will have issues with their health in the year, which of course may lead to their death if permitted by God.

He stated: “The spirit of God says the Olubadan, Ataoja of Osogbo, Deji of Akure, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Osinle Okeona Egba, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ode Remo, Oba Akarigbo Oba Akinolu of Lagos, Oba Akran of Badagry, Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland and the Alaafin of Oyo should pray for good health and God’s protection.”

So far, two of the listed kings have passed on before the Alaafin did on Friday.

They were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of Prophet Ayodele, Isaac Oluwatosin, said in a statement on Sunday: “Many would say Alaafin of Oyo is well aged and should naturally experience health issues in a way to downplay the prophet’s accuracy but how come it was this precise?

“Primate Ayodele didn’t mention all the traditional rulers in the country but selected few.

“Among them, three have died already as the man of God mentioned it, proving that indeed, God spoke to him about these traditional rulers.

“As much as some may not agree, Primate Ayodele is a man of God who truly knows his onions in the prophetic ministry and should be honoured for such a gift.

“Apart from the traditional institutions, his prophecies have been fulfilled in sports, education, politics, individual business, among a host of many others.

“Of a truth, Primate Elijah Ayodele is a true prophet called into the prophetic ministry by God.

“May the soul of the Alaafin of Oyo rest in peace.”