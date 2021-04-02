The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has prayed for peace in Nigeria and the world as a whole in celebrating the death and resurrection of the L Jesus Christ; Easter.

The popular prophet explained that there is need for everyone in the world to show love to one another, just as Jesus gave up himself to show love to every living soul.

Ayodele made it known that lack of love is one of the reasons the world is experiencing hardship, insecurity, violence and attacks on every side, while making it known that the presence of Love will abolish all that.

Furthermore, he prayed that the significance of the Easter celebration be felt in the lives of every living soul.

He said: “I want to use the Easter celebration to pray for all Nigerians.

“I pray God gives Nigeria peace, and the whole world at large, just as our Lord Jesus Christ is the Prince Of Peace.

“The death of our Lord Jesus Christ will bring new life and tidings to the world in Jesus name.

“In the world, what we need is to show love to everyone if we want to move ahead.

“Let’s begin to do the right thing as we celebrate.

“Love is a very powerful language that is capable of eliminating all the troubles we have been faced with.

“Let’s begin to abide with each other in love.

“Happy Easter Celebration.”