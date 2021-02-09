The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has showered prayers on the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, as he celebrates his 56th birthday.

Primate Ayodele explained that Fayemi, being the governor of his state, has done excellently well in developing Ekiti State like never before.

He hailed him for being humble to a fault, being a listener, and for being accessible to the people of Ekiti State.

He prayed that God grants him long life and prosperity and that he reaches the height he never imagined.

Ayodele said: “As Governor Kayode Fayemi celebrates his birthday today, I pray that God blesses and increases him on all sides.

“He has been a very hardworking governor.

“Apart from the fact that he is the governor of my state, he has governed well, he is intelligent, accessible and most especially humble to the core.

“The people of Ekiti can never forget his administration because it has brought about development in the state at all levels.

“As he becomes a year older today, I pray that God takes him to a greater height than he ever imagined.

“Happy Birthday to the Best Governor so far.”