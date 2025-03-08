Primate Ayodele prays for Dr. Adeleke on his birthday

As renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, celebrates his birthday, he has received a special blessing from Primate Elijah Ayodele, the respected spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

Known for his prophetic insights and deep spiritual connection, he shared his heartfelt birthday wishes and divine prayers for the celebrant.

In his message, Primate Ayodele expressed his deep admiration for Dr. Adeleke and offered a series of powerful prayers for him and his family.

He wrote: “As Dr. Adedeji Adeleke celebrates his birthday, I am moved within my spirit to pray for him and his family.

“I normally don’t do this, but this is a divine instruction from God.”

The spiritual leader, known for his accuracy in prophetic declarations, continued with a prayer of divine preservation, peace, and prosperity.

He declared: “As he celebrates, I pray that he won’t see reasons to be sad all through his life.

“He will not have a better yesterday, and God will continue to preserve him and his family, including his children, grandchildren, and siblings.”

Dr. Adeleke, a renowned entrepreneur and father of popular Nigerian artist, Davido, is known for his significant contributions to education, business, and philanthropy.

His impact has been felt not just in Nigeria but across the globe, with his dedication to uplifting communities and empowering the youth.

Primate Ayodele’s prayers for Dr. Adeleke resonates with his reputation as a spiritual guide who often speaks life into his followers, encouraging them to live prosperous, peaceful, and purpose-driven lives.

As the birthday celebrations unfold, Dr. Adeleke is undoubtedly feeling the love and prayers of those who hold him in high regard.

With such profound words of encouragement from one of Nigeria’s most respected spiritual leaders, it is clear that Dr. Adeleke’s journey is blessed with abundant grace and protection.

The well-wishes from Primate Ayodele add to the growing list of people who are celebrating the influential businessman on his special day, marking yet another milestone in his remarkable life.

Post Views: 4