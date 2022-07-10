Primate Ayodele: Peter Obi not ordained to be Nigeria’s president 

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can move Nigeria forward but he is not ordained to be president.

The cleric disclosed this in his annual prophecies titled “Warnings to the Nations.”

Speaking on the 2023 Primate Ayodele said: “Nigeria will still vote for a failed government because no change of government will make Nigeria move forward, only Obi can do it but he is not ordained. The best of the worse will become the President of Nigeria.

He added; “We cannot get that MKO Abiola kind of victory anymore. Any candidate that wins will still be the same story but God must give us a leader as was the case during the days of Saul in the Bible. 2023 cannot help Nigeria, there will still be corruption and insecurity. There is a need to solve this problem urgently. It is either true federalism or every region stands on its own. The country needs a lot of prayers because in the common region some states will not perform as activities will no longer take place and leaders will be confused.”

On restructuring, Primate Ayodele said,“Neither of these candidates can restructure Nigeria. Peter Obi can try but the rest cannot because restructuring will calm down issues.”

Ayodele also noted that Nigeria beyond 2023 needs prayers because of misconduct and criminal acts that will affect the corporate existence of the country.

He said: “I foresee that Nigeria beyond the year 2023 needs prayers because of misconduct and criminal acts that will affect the corporate existence of our country.

“Nigeria as a country is sitting on a time bomb it is not Buhari that is the problem. We need fervent Prayers against shipwrecks, bombings collapsed bridges, and capsized ships.

“In Nigeria, I foresee that the Government which has been owing pensioners will be exposed.

“Let these former Governors of Akwa Ibom State: Eyepeiyah John Ebiye, Godswill Akpabio and Victor Attah pray not to be bereaved.”