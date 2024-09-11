Primate Ayodele never said Seyi Makinde’ll become president — Media Aide

Following multiple reports on the internet that renowned prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, prophesied that the Governor of Oyo State, Engraving. Seyi Makinde, would become Nigeria’s president, Osho Oluwatosin, the media aide to the prophet, has dismissed the reports as false.

He stated that there was never a time Ayodele said Makinde would become president either ahead of the 2027 election or after.

The media aide stated that Primate Ayodele only gave advice to Governor Makinde to begin consultation for a higher ground in his political career, but never mentioned presidency as the higher ground he meant.

The statement by Oluwatosin on the report on Wednesday said: “It has been brought to our attention that some highly respected news organizations are sharing reports that Primate Ayodele revealed in a prophecy that Governor Seyi Makinde will become the President of Nigeria.

“This is not only disturbing but embarrassing and disappointing that some media organizations that should uphold the ethics of the journalism profession are getting themselves involved in tarnishing the image of the profession.

“Primate Ayodele’s statement was advice to Seyi Makinde regarding the next chapter of his political career and he called on him to begin 21 days consultation to reach a higher ground in his career.

“In the video which was quoted in these reports, Primate Ayodele clearly said that Seyi Makinde is going to a higher ground but he needs to consult adequately. He warned that if he missed the chance, he would be sent completely packing politically.

“These were his words: ‘Seyi Makinde, open your eyes, do 21 days consultation now, there is a higher ground you are going, you are going to higher ground in your party, don’t leave your party, start a wider consultation, you may get it and you may not get it. There is a next chapter for you, if only you follow the instructions. Right from tomorrow Monday which is 10th of September, start your consultation if you want to be somebody politically, if you miss this chance, this can send you completely packing politically.’

“I have watched the video multiple times, at different speeds, to see where Primate Ayodele mentioned anything like Presidency but I didn’t find it, where did Oyoaffairs and its cohorts get their fake quotes from? I wonder.

“In fact, speaking about a higher ground for Seyi Makinde who is presently a governor, he could become a senator, house of representatives member, his party national chairman, other political positions, must it be Presidency? It’s painful that this is being attributed to Primate Ayodele, how can anyone think of lying against a man of God?

“This is the same way some of these news outlets reported that Primate Ayodele said Atiku would be Nigeria’s next president in 2023, they also reported in 2019 that the prophet said Bukola Saraki would be the next president of Nigeria, I wonder why they get their reports from and what their motives are for these shameful acts.

“Anyways, whatever their motives may be, we don’t appreciate them and it will be better that they resist from lying against Primate Ayodele. If they must report his activities, they should do so with all decency but if they can’t do without writing fake stories about him, they should kindly desist.

“We also want to take this opportunity to appreciate news outlets that report Primate Ayodele’s stories accurately and within the provisions of the law and ethics that guide the journalism profession. We appreciate their support at all times.”

