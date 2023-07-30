Primate Ayodele lists other African countries to expect coup

828 828

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned presidents of some African countries to prepare for a coup that will topple their government.

The Lagos State-based Man of God listed the countries in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

Ayodele listed Uganda, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia and Equatorial Guinea as African countries that will experience a coup very soon if the presidents don’t put their houses in order and do the right things.

The Prophet stated that there is no way anyone can stop a coup in Africa because the leaders have not done well.

He explained that the leaders are corrupt and intoxicated by power and have caused no serious development to happen on the continent.

He described coup as a revolution against bad leaders in the continent.

Ayodele said: “There is no way anyone can stop a coup in Africa.

“As long as leaders in the continent are not doing the right thing, there will be a coup.

“The following countries: Uganda, Togo, Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia and Congo Brazzaville, must tidy up and do the needful because a coup will soon happen in these countries.

“African leaders are not doing what they ought to do, they are corrupt and power intoxicated.

“The continent isn’t developing at all and there is no security.

“Coup is a fresh revolution in Africa against bad leaders.

“Any African leader that isn’t doing well should prepare for a coup.”

Also, Primate Ayodele mentioned that some countries will experience political coup except they quickly do the right thing.

He added: “There will be a military coup and political coup in many countries on the continent.

“The following countries will experience political coups: South Africa, Central Africa Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Gambia and Senegal.

“They must do what is needful against political coups.”