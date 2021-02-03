The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has kicked-off his annual humanitarian activities in 2021 with visitation to schools that are in need.

The 14-day programme kicked off on February 1, 2021 and will be running till February 14 with massive empowerment programmes for the needy.

On Monday, Primate Ayodele visited Best Precious Gift Schools in Ogun State, and Golden Focus Nursery And Primary School in Lagos State to pray with the pupils, advice the leadership of the school and support them with a huge amount of money.

According to available information, February 14, the grand finale of the annual humanitarian activities, will be the mother of all empowerments as needs of people from different backgrounds, religions and age grades will be met.

Also, several dignitaries from different walks of life will be gracing the event.

The event, tagged: “Living in peaceful world,” which will take place at the Lagos church of the man of God, will be also be graced by the International Association of World Peace Advocate, African Union, and other international organisations.

