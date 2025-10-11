Primate Ayodele hosts Vehicle Subsidy, to sell cars for N1m  

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in an unprecedented manner, is set to host another edition of Vehicle Subsidy, which will involve selling foreign-used cars that are worth nothing less than N8 million for N1 million.

This is in commemoration of his church’s youth anniversary week, which will end tomorrow, Sunday, 12th of October, 2025.

The prophet was captured in a video test-driving the vehicles, confirming that they are in perfect state for those who would be lucky enough to benefit from the never-before-seen initiative.

According to information available, the subsidy will only be available for youths who are members of the church. It was also noted that an earlier edition, some months back, was opened for every member of the church.

While speaking with Primate Ayodele on the reason behind the initiative, the prophet stated that it is a means to empower the youths of the church and largely, the nation. He stated that due to the economic condition of the country, it will be difficult for an average Nigerian youth to afford a vehicle, even if it’s for business purposes, hence his decision to empower them.

He called on the federal government to create empowerment programmes for the youth in order to secure a better future for the country.

“Buying foreign used cars in Nigeria has become difficult for the youths of the nation. Prices keep going up daily, and even youths who would like to use cars for ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt can’t afford to own one because of the cost.

“I love to see youths progress, and it is always painful to me when I think about how much youths struggle to rise in this country. We condemn those involved in illegitimate businesses, but what are we doing to support those with legitimate businesses? This is my own quota to the betterment of the lives of youths in Nigeria; this goes beyond our church, but the nation at large.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian government to come up with empowerment programmes that will support the progress of our youths. They are the future of our nation, let’s support them to secure a better future for our nation, Nigeria”

It is also worthy of note that Primate Ayodele has always given out cars for free to church members and journalists, especially. During his annual Thanksgiving programme held in February 2025, he gave out five vehicles to members and journalists, and over the last five years, he has been doing the same thing.

The 2025 youth anniversary was declared open last Sunday by Primate Ayodele, and from Monday till now, several programmes have been held, including outreaches to the widows and aged, visitation to tertiary institutions and medical programmes, to mention but a few.