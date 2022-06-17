Primate Ayodele holds street evangelism with members + Photos

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has held a street evangelism and rally with his church members in Mushin area of Lagos State.

It was a surprising moment for residents of Mushin to see the man of God who is hardly seen in public on Thursday.

Ayodele only makes public appearances during church services and personal spiritual counselling that doesn’t go beyond the four walls of his church.

In several photographs and a video, Primate Ayodele was seen walking with his church members, preaching to anyone he came across, and also giving them tracts to read in order to build up their faith.

In the process of handing out the tracts, he bowed to everyone.

Apart from spreading the word of God through street evangelism, Primate Ayodele is known for his many philanthropic acts to the needy, widows and youths that cut across all religions.

He has given out cars, paid accommodation fees, given more than 700 scholarships to students, given nothing less than 1,000 tricycles and many others to the needy and downtrodden in the society.