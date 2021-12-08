Primate Ayodele gives multi-million naira house, car to mother on her 80th birthday celebration

It was a moment filled with mind-blowing surprises, never-seen-before happenings when the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele celebrated his mother, Margaret Ayodele as she clocked 80 years of age some weeks ago.

The event took place in Lagos with several dignitaries storming the venue to honour the mother of the renowned prophet.

The event started with a glorious grand entrance of the celebrant into the premises while the crowd cheered her as she walked into the hall. Primate Ayodele as a respectful son immediately prostrated to greet his mother who elegantly walked in.

Without wasting time, Primate Ayodele presented a brand new vehicle to his mother and a multi-million naira house, making it his second house gift to his mother.

In addition to the multi-million naira gifts, Primate Ayodele presented visas of three countries to her. Meanwhile, he had sponsored her to Jerusalem some years back.

As if that wasn’t enough, the popular prophet gave a car to his Aunty, Dupe Akinfenwa who is his mother’s immediate younger sister.

Primate Ayodele while presenting these gifts explained that his mother deserves everything and more than all he has done for her because she had done a lot for him and his siblings.

He made it known that most of the things he learnt from her have helped him in relating with people from different race. He then prayed for many more years to come in good health for his mother.

The birthday celebration was well garnished with good soulful music from renowned gospel musician, Dare Melody.