Popular Prophet and the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made some clarifications about his 2021 prophecy on kidnap in Aso Rock.

Primate Ayodele had on December 22, 2020 released his prophecies for 2021 at a world news briefing.

In his prophecy about what will befall the Presidential Villa, Ayodele said he foresees kidnap in Aso Rock and trouble therein.

He said: “I foresee kidnappings in the Aso Rock.

“The Villa needs cleansing because there will be fights in the Villa.

“I foresee that some important documents will leak out of the Villa.

“There will be classified official leakages from the Villa.

“Let’s pray not to lose anybody in the Villa.

“Aso Villa must be fortified against attacks.

“There will be speculations of attacks in the Villa.

“Protests will be directed at the Aso Villa because protocols will be broken.”

In his clarification, Primate Ayodele said what he meant was that an official of the Presidential Villa will be kidnapped, not necessarily inside the Villa.

He said: “On my Prophecy about kidnap in the Presidential Villa, I didn’t say anyone will be kidnapped right inside the Villa, but an official of the Presidential Villa will be kidnapped.

“He or she could be kidnapped somewhere else, but not in the Villa, that is what I see.”

Also, some online publications reported that the man of God prophesied that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo will be kidnapped in Aso Rock.

Primate Ayodele has however debunked such, describing it as fake news.

He said: “I also understand that some online publications reported that I said our Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, will be kidnapped in Aso Rock.

“I never said something like that.

“I will always stand by my prophecy because they were given to me by God.

“What I said about Aso Rock kidnap is that an official of the Presidential Villa will be kidnapped, not necessarily inside the Villa.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele is known for his accuracy in prophecy, and the way on which his prophecies comes to pass.

Just few days after he released his 2021 prophecies, some of them have started coming to pass.

They include attacks against the church by Boko Haram, death of Nollywood actor and fire in Abuja market.