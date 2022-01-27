Primate Ayodele declares 21-day fasting and prayer for South Sudan to avert crisis

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared a 21-day fasting and prayer for South Sudan starting from 15 February to 8 March, 2022 to avert a crisis he foresees.

The man of God warned the country in his 2022 prophecies, making it known that the real rebels are putting head together because the present transitional government will be a threat to them.

The prophet made it known that he foresees another crisis happening in the country which only God can avert, if the leaders can appeal to him in fasting and prayers.

‘’In South Sudan, I foresee crisis and war happening. The only way this can be averted is by fasting and prayer. I urge the government to declare a national 21-day fasting and prayer to avert this war and crisis.

‘’The present transitional government will be a threat to the real rebels and they are putting heads together to wreak havoc. Prayers are needed in the country; let them pray against natural disaster and confusion that has never happened in the country. The fasting should begin on 15 February to 8 March, 2022.

“God’s hand is in South Sudan if only the leaders can be united to appeal to God, What is coming will be averted. Let them pray against death among members of the transitional government.

‘’The head of transitional government will also face several challenges, his efforts need to be appreciated but there are people who will not.”