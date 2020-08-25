The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent out a warning to the All Progressives Congress in Abia State on the choice of its governorship candidate in 2023.

The revelations were part of those released by the Servant of the Most High in his latest prophesies.

Primate Ayodele revealed that the best candidate for the APC for the 2023 elections is Alex Otti, a former member member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who decamped to the APC with his political structure.

Primate Ayodele further explained that if truly APC wants to deliver in Abia State, he is the only candidate that can make the party actualise that.

He revealed: “If APC makes use of Alex Otti, he will deliver for APC,

“He is the only one that can stand in APC come 2023.”

Similarly, Primate Ayodele has released some warnings for the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the APC gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State.

Recall that Primate Ayodele earlier prophesied that Akeredolu will become victorious in the party primaries, which held in July.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele revealed that the governor will face betrayal, backstabbing in the hands of his party members, especially those he feels he has reconciled with.

He said: “Rotimi Akeredolu will be back-stabbed by his party members, even though he feels he has reconciled with them, they will betray him.

“He should be careful.”

Also, Ayodele reinstated his prophecy on the outcome of the Edo State governorship election, which will be coming up in September.

He maintained that it is only manipulations that can make Godwin Obaseki to be unseated as Governor of Edo State.

He however advised Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, to work against any form of manipulation in the election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is his main contender.