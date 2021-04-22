The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has completed the massive drainage project he embarked on some months ago in Oke-Afa, Isolo area of Lagos State.

The drainage project, which gulped millions of naira, was embarked upon to end flood and erosion caused by rainfall in the community.

According to reports, some of the residents of this community have had cause to desert their homes due to the heavy damage that rainfall does to their homes and properties.

With this move, Primate Ayodele has been able to bring succour to the community and the residents that have had unpleasant experience for many years.

According to him, he will continue with another phase of the project in order to finally put an end to flooding in the community

Apart from the drainage project, the popular man of God has also embarked on the construction of the road which has neared completion within the community, still as a means to give back to the society.

Primate Ayodele has been in the business of giving back to the society for many years, most especially during his annual thanksgiving ceremony that takes place on February 14 of every year.