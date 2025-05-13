Primate Ayodele and Adelabu’s Campaign Group: The facts, by Osho Oluwatosin

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had revealed in a video that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who also has an ambition to become the next governor of Oyo State, will not succeed. The prophet categorically mentioned in an interview with Tribune newspapers over the weekend that the people of Oke Ogun will challenge Ibadan’s dominance while asserting that Adelabu cannot become the next governor of the state.

“In Oyo, there’s growing unrest. Muslims are preparing for a political showdown. The people of Oke-Ogun will challenge Ibadan’s dominance. Adebayo Adelabu cannot become governor. Teslim Folarin has a chance but lacks the finishing strength….’’

However, an unpopular group, Oyo State Voluntary Campaigners allegedly sponsored by the minister obviously wasn’t comfortable with Primate Ayodele’s prophecy and resorted to media attacks against the prophet.

In several media platforms, the group has described Primate Ayodele as one who prophesies to exploit politicians, while alleging that the prophet said President Bola Tinubu would not become the president of Nigeria, but it didn’t come to pass. The group further threatened to report Primate Ayodele to the relevant authorities for a legal case if he doesn’t stop prophesying about Adelabu’s governorship ambition.

While the group is entitled to Primate Ayodele’s prophecy against its paymaster, the response is not only funny but highly irresponsible and painted with unfounded lies in an attempt to tarnish the already prosperous prophetic ministry of Primate Ayodele. To start with, arguably, no one in Nigeria didn’t hear about Primate Ayodele during the buildup to the 2023 presidential election. Among the prophets, Primate Ayodele had the prophecy that went viral the most, with nothing less than 40 million views and reactions.

The prophecy was simple, clear, and concise: “I’m not saying anyone should not insult me; I am not scared of any human being. If Nigeria votes APC in 2023, things will be tougher. We will see human beings and want to eat them like food. This is how God told me. I am not saying you should not criticise me or say anything against me, even as an APC member; I warned you in 2015 too. If you want to vote for lies in 2023, if you vote for the party that has a broom as their symbol, I pity churches. I am not against anybody, and I don’t vote. Nigeria will be tough. If you vote and Tinubu enters, there will be serious problems.”

“If Nigerians vote for APC in 2023, the country will sink, we will swim in poverty, and the economy will be in shambles. If the APC wins, Nigeria will suffer extraordinarily. We have not yet seen hardship; if APC wins, the real hardship will come. The economy will be sick.”

This wasn’t the only one. He had even mentioned in 2022 that if Nigerians vote for the wrong candidate, the economy will be in shambles: “If Nigeria vote for a wrong candidate, dollar will rise to N1,500, diesel will rise to N1,500 or N2,000, bread of N200 will be N800, cost of living will be high, and I am telling you terrorism will be high, prepaid meter bill will be high and the rate of poverty will be high. This will affect both the rich and the poor, we may get it wrong the way we are going about it, we are getting it wrong. “Let God direct us to get the right president in 2023. If we get the wrong president, our economy will fail. I am afraid of the country. This is a sensitive time in our country, making noise will not solve anything at this moment.”

In all of these, one begins to wonder where this group manufactured its allegation that Primate Ayodele said Asiwaju Tinubu would not win.

To interpret, what the prophet meant was that if Nigerians voted for President Tinubu and APC in 2023, there would be too much hardship. This doesn’t mean that Tinubu wouldn’t win, and looking back at what the prophet said three years ago, we are currently experiencing even worse as a country. This obviously confirms Primate Ayodele as a true man of God.

About claims that Primate Ayodele’s prophecies are only for politicians because he wants something from them, it’s wonderful how people who don’t know a bit about Primate Ayodele’s life decide to cook up some fake things sometimes. What does any politician want to give Primate Ayodele that he doesn’t have already? Adelabu, who is just a minister, with failed governorship ambitions? Do these people know the calibre of people who seek Primate Ayodele’s spiritual counsel even outside the country and continent? In the calculation of things, Adelabu is too small to give Primate Ayodele anything because he doesn’t even need anything from him.

Furthermore, it’s highly important to let Adelabu and his group know that Primate Ayodele isn’t one to tackle with the media or threaten with a lawsuit; many have tried it because he warned them, but today, what they were warned against has happened to them. The latest being Mele Kyari, the sacked NNPC GCEO, whom Primate Ayodele warned last year but chose to go this same route. Sadly, he was removed from office as the prophet warned him. Likewise, Andy Uba will never forget Primate Ayodele, who warned him not to embark on his governorship ambition in Anambra but called the prophet names and ignored his prophetic warning. He lost in the election and afterwards was removed from the list of candidates by the court, making his situation dire.

. Oluwatosin is the Media Aide of Primate Ayodele.

Post Views: 9