Primate Ayodele advises Apostle Suleman amid alleged sex scandal

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, to be strong, courageous and focused even in the midst of the recent sex scandal that rocked his ministry.

Primate Ayodele spoke on Thursday following the allegation by a Nollywood actress that Suleman had sex with her.

He explained that the scandals are just to rock the boat of his ministry but as long as his foundation is in Christ Jesus, the storm will be calm at the end of the day.

The man of God revealed that the main person behind the attacks is a popular politician that is after his downfall but on the long run God will arise to fight his enemies.

He advised those behind it to desist from the act because when God is ready to fight back, it will be very disastrous to the masterminds of the scandals.

Ayodele said: “Apostle Johnson Suleman should not be overly disturbed over the recent scandals that is rocking his ministry.

“These are gimmicks of the devil to distract the mission of God for his ministry.

“It is time for him to stay more focused.

“It is not out of place that he is going through this phase, but as long as Jesus is the foundation of his ministry, the storm will be calm at the end of the day.

“The attacks are coming from different angles but the main perpetrator is a popular politician who is bent on bringing his ministry down, but no man can destroy the work of God.

“It’s not possible.

“I want to also tell those behind these attacks to desist from it.

“God is not asleep.

“They still have time to repent now because if God decides to fight back, it will be a disaster.

“Apostle Suleman should stay focused at this time.

“Be courageous and strong.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele has been known for speaking up for men of God who go through crisis in their ministry.

This no doubt portrays the teaching of Jesus Christ, which has to do with being your brothers’ keeper.