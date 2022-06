The only female aspirant among the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Uju Ebeze Kennedy-Ohanenye, has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

She announced her withdrawal while addressing APC delegates at the ongoing Special Convention of the party in Abuja.

Kennedy-Ohanenye explained that she withdrew from the race because she observed that the female still needed some time to assume the position of Nigeria’s presidency.