Primary: Gov Emmanuel in a special broadcast calls for PDP delegates’ support

Opposition PDP presidential aspirant and Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has requested the delegates’ maximum support by giving him the opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the slope instability and economic abyss.

Emmanuel made the call Friday in a special broadcast titled: “I’m on a mission to rescue and restore Nigeria from its present gloom to her state of economic boom”.

The broadcast read in part: “The current bleak economic and poor security situation in Nigeria, our dear country, has challenged me to enter the presidential race with the mission to rescue and restore Nigeria from its present gloom to her state of economic boom.

“I have handled insecurity before and given the opportunity I would do so again. In my leadership, I am conscious that the greatest need of any society which money cannot buy is peace and under my watch, Akwa Ibom state has witnessed peace. We all know that Nigeria needs peace for the economy to grow and for other sectors to thrive and I know that with the application of psychological operations and strategic kinetic deployment built on a foundation of sincerity and political will, these insurrections and criminal agitations will be a thing of the past.

“I sincerely believe and strongly proceed that if we fix the economy, provide jobs, attain food sufficiency and security, bridge our infrastructure deficit, attract foreign direct investments, fix our education system to an enviable status, start and run a world class National carrier, the current agitations and attendant insecurity will cease and the glory of our land will return and we will again be proud to be called Nigerians.

“I seek your votes to become our presidential candidate of our great party The PDP so that I can rescue and restore Nigeria.

“I am UDOM GABRIEL EMMANUEL.”