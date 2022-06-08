Primary: Gov Bello campaign body describes aspirant as hero, berates APC leaders

Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organization has declared that the Kogi State Governor “stands out” among the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, expressing disappointment on alleged misconduct of some party’s leaders.

The organization made the declaration in a statement signed by its Director, Media and Publicity, Yemi Kolapo, lamenting that it was sad to note that those who should know and who many progressives had thought of as “leaders with integrity are the ones working against the people they were (s) elected to represent for egocentric reasons”.

Bello’s campaign body described him as the hero of this process, as well as made his point loud and clear to the admiration of even his worst enemies.

The organization said: “If there was a clear, desperate gang-up by northern governors and the leaders of a party against one person, and that person never for once disappointed his teeming supporters but rather fought to the very end, not minding the crooked process, then he should be celebrated by the constituency he represents – the youth.

“A mode of primaries whereby delegates who have largely been pocketed by their paymasters and who defer to the highest bidder are made to choose flagbearers of a political party is as warped as the process itself.

“It is obvious that in a bid to prove that he is not one of them, enemies of this project, Nigeria, went beyond speaking with delegates and oiling their palms to ensure that votes that did not represent Yahaya Bello’s popularity were counted against his name. But they have unwittingly made him the hero of the moment.

“We do not have to talk much but to pray that God Himself would deliver Nigerians from the hands of enemies of democracy. Poverty is a tool they have used for long to keep Nigerians poor. At the right time, however, this jinx must break!

“We only wish that this obvious crack in the ceiling would not eventually make the ceiling cave in.

“We want to thank the media immensely for their solid support in spite of persecution and mischievous information being churned out by detractors. You are indeed partners in progress”.

“Yahaya Bello remains the hero of this process” the organization maintained .