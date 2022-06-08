Primary: Ex-Adamawa Deputy Gov urges defeated APC aspirants to support Tinubu

A former Adamawa Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, has urged all the defeated aspirants in the APC presidential primary election to rally round Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 general elections.

APC conducted its primary from Monday to Wednesday, this week.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, Wednesday emerged as the APC presidential candidate with a total of 1,271 votes.

Reacting to Tinubu’s victory, Babale told NAN at the Eagle Square that ”all of them should rally round him, with a view to making sure that APC wins the 2023 general polls at all levels”.

The former deputy governor, who is also the Coordinator of Tinubu Support Group, Adamawa Southern Senatorial District, said: “We must all work collectively to ensure the success of the party at the polls in 2023.”

Meanwhile, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said the next line of action was to effectively strategize for the success of APC during the 2023 general elections.

”Tomorrow, we will go into the caucuses and begin work to put strategies in place to win the 2023 general polls.

”We are happy. We are grateful that our expectations have been met.

”We thank God as it is by His will that Tinubu emerged victorious at the presidential primary election,” the ex-SGF told NAN at Eagle Square.