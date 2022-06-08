Primary: Amaechi declares he’s most experienced, seeks support

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuke Amaechi, has declared he is the most experienced of all the All Progressives Congress presidential aspirants.

Amaechi made the declaration while addressing the party’s delegates at the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

The former Minister at the primaries at the Eagle Square in Abuja said he was confident about his sterling track records.

He therefore challenged delegates not to vote for him if her has not performed creditably.

Amaechi boasted that he has performed excellently in all his public offices and that the delegates should vote for him.