Primary: Akwa-Ibom APC governorship candidate seeks support of aggrieved aspirants

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election flag bearer in Akwa-Ibom, Obong Akanimo Udofia has urged aggrieved party members to work with him to ensure victory at the 2023 general elections in the state.

Udofia in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja extended a hand of fellowship to other contestants, to be able to wrestle power from the incumbent PDP leadership led by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

”I want to say that this is the beginning of a revolution. The Akwa- Ibom APC have spoken very loud; you have indicated that true change will come to Akwa-Ibom come 2023,” he said.

Udofia emerged the winner of the primaries conducted by the APC in Akwa-Ibom on May 26 after securing 1, 227 votes to defeat eight others.

He assured his supporters, party delegates and the peace-loving sons and daughters of Akwa-Ibom that his mission to bring prosperity to all and sundry had just begun.

He admonished them to support him in the forthcoming governorship election, stand firm and believe that God Almighty who had brought him thus far, would complete the mission of prosperity come 2023.

Udofia also stated that the party was eager to institutionalize the dividends of democracy, and that it must cascade down to the last ward in the state.

“We are going to build a greater Akwa- Ibom.

“It is going to be an enormous task but when I look at the resilience of each and every one of our party faithful, I know you are ready to work with me, and together we are going to make Akwa Ibom a greater and better state.

“I thank God with the way you conducted yourselves in spite of all challenges and intimidations from undemocratic forces.

“Akwa-Ibom is a peaceful state and our people do not stand for anything not peaceful,” Udofia added.

He commended the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio for his efforts at building the party and called for support for his presidential ambition.

The governorship candidate was followed by Sen. Ita Enang who got 34 votes, Prof. Chris Ekong 21, Uduak Udoh seven, Richard Anana two, Sen. James Akpanudodehe two, while Larry Esin picked one vote.

A total of 19 votes were deemed invalid.

Victory was announced by Omobatunde Ajibulu, in spite of attempts to stall the process.

The process was officiated by the Primary Election Committee from APC National Headquarters Abuja, consisting of Omobatunde Ajibulu, Ms Evelyn Okere, Evito Amuno Choise, Bosey Ephrain and Dennis Ngene Tubo Bakar.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the proceedings.