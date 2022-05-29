Primary: 18 Plateau APC governorship aspirants reject Yilwatda

Aspirants in the just-concluded ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Plateau have protested against the emergence of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s flag bearer.

The aspirants expressed their disappointment and disapproval of the primaries in a statement signed by the Secretary of ‘Forum of Plateau APC Aspirants’, Dr Danyaro Sarpiya.

The statement which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, the capital city alleged that the whole process was not in consonance with the APC guidelines for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

They dismissed the claims that a gubernatorial primary took place on May 26, 2022, saying that the exercise was null and void and should be set aside.

They called for the review of congresses from the ward level so as to make way for the proper election of delegates to participate in another primary that would produce a credible candidate.

“We have written an appeal to the appeal committee for a redress of this fraud to save the APC on the Plateau.

“Our grounds of appeal centre on the fact that there was no delegate election and the list of delegates was constantly being amended with the last change effected on the day of the primaries.

“The said delegates were sequestered by political appointees as well as Local Government Chairmen.

“During the primaries, unauthorized persons were in the venue to intimidate and follow up delegate votes,” they alleged.

The aspirants recalled that they had raised fundamental issues at a press briefing on May 9, and alerted the world about plans to impose Yilwatda on the party.

Efforts to get the reaction of Plateau APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, proved abortive.