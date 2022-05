Gunmen have killed three delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party from Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to available information, they were shot dead as they made their way to Minna for the party’s primaries.

The Chairman of the Gubernatorial Electoral Committee and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, confirmed the killing of the delegates.

This was before the commencement of the rescheduled party primaries at the party secretariat in Minna.