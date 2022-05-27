Primaries: Senator Bwacha clinches Taraba APC governorship ticket

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has won the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Taraba State, North Eastern Nigeria.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee Lawrence Onochukwu declared Bwacha the winner.

Speaking after declaration of the results, Bwacha said: “I accept this offer from my party and pledge to work in harmony with those who contested with me. Let us close ranks and find a new roadmap for the APC which has long been in the opposition. I pray for the indulgence of all in this contest to sheath their swords so that we would bring glory to the party.”

He described himself as a “team player”, promising to reach out to every one of his co-contestants individually.

Bwacha described Taraba as being at the precipice and that “what we need to do is to work together to redefine governance and bring it closer to the people and then redefine the dignity of the Civil service which has fallen to its lowest ebb”.

He pleaded with his co-contestants to join hands with him to restore the lost glory of Taraba State.