Primaries: PDP ends exercise in Plateau   

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau says it has successfully conducted primaries that began last Sunday across the 24 state constituencies.

The party, in a statement by its State’s Publicity Secretary, John Akans, said the State’s executive committee of the party reviewed the primaries and observed that the electoral process was concluded on record time in many centers.

It said that the party leadership congratulated all aspirants that participated in the primary elections and described the outcome as victory for all.

“The outcome is a win-win situation for all contestants as the polls were essentially free, fair and credible.

“By this reason of the glorious outcome, PDP Plateau has emerged stronger and is set to win all the 24 seats and the governorship in the forthcoming elections.

“The party, therefore, use this medium to express sincere appreciation to all party members and supporters for conducting themselves in an orderly manner devoid of rancour, acrimony and violence.

“We enjoin all aspirants to keep up this spirit to maintain the peace and tranquility in the party and in our dear state.

“We equally extend profound gratitude to Sen. Jonah Jang, the immediate past governor of the state and the leader of PDP in Plateau, for providing a level playing field for all aspirants as a father.

“We appreciate all those that played one role or the other to bring about a successful primary election; kudos to all the gallant security agents that played active roles for a successful outcome,” the statement said.