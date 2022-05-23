Primaries: PDP delegates for Lagos East wait from morning till night

Peoples Democratic Party ad-hoc delegates for Lagos East Senatorial District primary election on Monday waited from morning till night for the election.

No fewer that 128 delegates from five local government areas that make up the senatorial district will participate in the poll.

The council areas are Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

PDP leaders and delegates from the council areas waited at the party’s secretariat at Somolu, the venue of the primary election.

Some of the delegates became tired and unhappy and left the venue.

However, some defied rain and kept waiting in the hope that the election would still take place.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria at the venue, Wasiu Aderounmu, PDP Chairman in Somolu council area, said some delegates became anxious and dissatisfied after waiting for long.

He expressed the hope that the senatorial primary election would still hold in spite of the delay and other challenges.

Aderounmu said that the PDP electoral committee members sent from the party’s headquarters to conduct the election were still on their way.

He said: “The primary election will hold.

“That is the reason we are still waiting.

“Delegates are here with their candidates.

“Once the state returning officer comes in, the election will start.”

Aderounmu said that delegates had been told to wait.

As at the time of filing this report at 8:30pm, the exercise had yet to start but many delegates were still waiting at the venue to vote for the candidates of their choice.

NAN reports that four aspirants are contesting for the party’s ticket for the Lagos East Senatorial District election in 2023.

The aspirants are Obadiaru Adebayo, Nicholas Akobada, Princess Saidat Odofin-Fafore and Chief Agnes Adenike-Shobajo.

