Primaries: PDP cancels exercise in Ebonyi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all party primaries in Ebonyi State, South Eastern Nigeria.

The announcement to this effect is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said that the NWC made the cancellation after extensive consultations, deliberations and review of all issues.

“To this effect, all State House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries of our party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled.

“The NWC will announce new dates for the affected party exercises in the state,” it said.

The party charges all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party in Ebonyi, to remain calm, united and focused, as it takes firm steps to rescue the nation.

