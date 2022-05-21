Primaries: Only three adhoc delegates qualified to vote — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that only the three adhoc delegates elected earlier on will be allowed to vote at its upcoming primaries.

This was confirmed again in a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, on Friday.

Bature said: “By virtue of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, delegates to vote at the Indirect Primaries and National Convention of political parties to elect candidates for elections shall be those democratically elected for that purpose only.

“Consequently those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming Primaries and National Convention of our great Party, the PDP are the three (3) AD-HOC Delegates per ward, elected at the Ward Congresses and one (1) National Delegate per Local Government, elected at the Local Government Area Congresses.

“Furthermore, the NWC wishes to inform our Party members that the State Houses of Assembly Primaries to elect our State House of Assembly candidates, earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 will now hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 8:00am to 12 noon; while the House of Representatives Primaries to elect our House of Representatives candidates will also hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members of our Party should please take note.”