Primaries: Nyako wins APC Adamawa central senatorial contest

Senator Abdulaziz Nyako has emerged as the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Adamawa Central senatorial district.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Dr Mu’azu Shehu, announced this at the end of the primary election in Yola Sunday.

He said that 379 votes were casted out of which Nyako got the highest of 292 votes to defeat Abdullahi Musa who received 72 votes and Dr Bindir Buba who got 13 votes.

Two votes were invalidated, he said.

“Based on this result, it is my singular honour to declare this morning that Abdulaziz Nyako scored the highest votes in this contest and is declared candidate for Adamawa Central senatorial district,’’ Shehu said.

Nyako had earlier been a Senator from 2015 to 2019.

In his acceptance speech Nyako described the election as free, fair and transparent.

He thanked and appreciated the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of good representation if he wins at the 2023 election.

Nyako said he would carry the defeated aspirants along to ensure the party in 2023.

He said that someday those whom he defeated would win as he also contested in the past and lost.

The exercise began with the accreditation of delegates at about 8 p.m., voting started at 10:45p.m.