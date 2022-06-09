Primaries: MURIC felicitates with Kwankwaso, Abiola, others

The Muslim Rights Concern has congratulated the winners of the presidential primaries in two other parties: Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Friday.

The statement reads: “Kola Abiola, the first son of the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, has won the presidential primaries of the People’s Redemption Party by a landslide. He defeated Usman Bugaje, Miss Patience Key, and Gboluga Mosugu who scored 813, 329, and 263 respectively. Kola Abiola got 2,097 votes.

“The sole candidate in the national convention organised by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso was declared the presidential candidate of the party for the 2022 presidential election.

“MURIC warmly congratulates both Kola Abiola and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso for achieving this great feat. We charge them to uphold the principles of justice, equity and fairplay in all their dealings.

“In like manner, we commend the chairmen of the two political parties, Alhaji Falalu Bello of the PRP and Boniface Aniegbonam of the NNPP for their efforts and sacrifices in sustaining a multi-party system in the country.

“We also felicitate with Dan Inwanyawu of the Zenith Labour Party as well as other newly emerged winners of presidential primaries in the country. We wish them well.”