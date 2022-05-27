Primaries: Lai Mohammed’s son, Folajimi loses re-election bid to Lagos Assembly

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s son, Folajimi Mohammed has lost in his bid for re-election into the Lagos State House Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Folajimi is presently representing Ikeja Constituency 1, but was defeated by a rival, Seyi Lawal in the just concluded primaries.

Reports said the primary election which was held at St Peter’s Anglican Primary, Ikeja constituency 1, was conducted under the heavy presence of security personnel.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also fully represented.

Nine aspirants contested for the Ikeja constituency 1 APC ticket, and they included, Mohammed, Lawal, Ladapo Oyebiyi, Ismail Balogun, and Taofeek Olorunfunmi, Olabode Akerele, Adegboyega Kuku, Dr Bode Tawak, and Adesipe Adebiyi.

Announcing the result Friday, Ewosho Oladunjoye, Chairman of the three-man APC Electoral Committee for the constituency, said that Lawal scored 15 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mohammed who polled nine votes.

The other seven aspirants polled no votes at all, while there was one void vote.

Lawal said that 25 ad hoc delegates, drawn from wards in the constituency were accredited and voted, adding that there was one invalid vote.

In his acceptance speech, Lawal commended the process, noting that it was free and fair.

He thanked the leaders of the party for giving the aspirants an opportunity to test their popularity while assuring the members of the constituency of better and quality representation in the house of assembly.

“I thank the delegates, party faithful and the people of Ikeja Constituency 1 for showing their support and l promise not to disappoint them.”

NAN also reports that the ruling party is holding its house of assembly and House of Representatives primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 Federal constituencies in the state.

Also, Hon. Adedamola Kasumu won the Ikeja Constituency 2 ticket for a fourth term in the house of assembly