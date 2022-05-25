Primaries: Heavy security presence at Lagos PDP governorship contest

There is heavy security operatives presence Wednesday, at the venue of the special Lagos State’s congress of the opposition PDP to select its governorship candidate.

The special congress is holding at the Haven Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA.

The security personnel were strategically positioned at various entrances around the premises of the venue.

Several patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carrier were also stationed at the access roads leading to the venue.

Some of the security agencies at the venue were the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police Bomb Squad, Private Security among others.

Speaking to NAN, one of the ad hoc delegates, Fatai Shodimu, said his expectation was a peaceful conduct without any disruption and violence.

“We will not be violent, we will be peaceful. We believe our own candidate, Jandor (Olajide Adediran) will emerge as winner,” Shodimu said.

Also speaking, another delegate, Samsudeen Arobieke, expressed optimism that the election would be smooth and peaceful.

The special state congress is expected to start at 10a.m. Wednesday was yet to start at 2:00 p. m – time of filing this report.

Members of the electoral committee who were to conduct the primary election were yet to arrive, but delegates were moving around, expecting the accreditation to commerce.

The PDP is conducting a special state congress to produce the party governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in Lagos State.

A total of six governorship aspirants are in the contest. They include: Ade Dosunmu, Olanrewaju Jim- Kamal, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Olajide Adediran, Adedeji Doherty and David Vaughan