Primaries: Gov. Akeredolu’s wife withdraws from Imo Senatorial contest  

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has withdrawn from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Owerri Senatorial race.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu cited irregularities, use of brute force, and intimidation against her and their supporters as reasons for withdrawal.

The Ondo First Lady also alleged that some high authorities within the party had concluded a plan to scheme the whole process in favour of a particular candidate.

Her Chief Security detail was also reportedly whisked away on the ground that he was fake. He was reportedly freed later.

Her withdrawal notice reads:”I wish to declare my decision to withdraw from the Senatorial Primaries of Imo East Senatorial zone.

“I believe in free and fair elections, equity and level playing ground. The circumstances that have shrouded events preceding this primaries have proven to be far from these ideals which I hold so dearly.

“It is expedient therefore for me to withdraw from this race which I believe is also in the interest of the party in the state.

“I must, at this juncture, appreciate Ada Owere team, all my friends and supporters who stood by me during this period. Special thanks to the delegates who believed in me but were denied the opportunity to express their support.

“I sincerely apologize to all those who will be disappointed by this decision. Rest assured that your belief in me is greatly appreciated.

“Finally, let me affirm that I will continue to serve the good people of Imo East Senatorial zone and Imo state at large, contributing my quota to development and a fair and just society. Politics should not be a do or die affair. I had earlier stated that if I did not emerge as the standard bearer in a free and fair primary, I would throw my weight behind any of my brothers who emerged.

“All I asked for was a level playing ground where delegates would be allowed to express themselves without fear and intimidation. I sincerely hope that one day, we will get it right.”