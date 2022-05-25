Primaries: Ex-Minister, Labaran Maku withdraws from Nasarawa PDP governorship contest

A former Minister of Information Labaran Maku, has withdrawn from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Nasarawa State.

Maku confirmed his withdrawal to newsmen at the venue of PDP governorship primary election in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state Wednesday.

The former Information Minister said his decision to withdraw from the contest followed painstaking consultations with his campaign team, associates, family, friends and other well wishers.

“After due consultations with my campaign team, my associates, and my family, I formally decided to withdraw from the PDP governorship primary election in Nasarawa State,” he said. Maku, however, refrained from giving further reasons for his decision.

Ahead of declaration for his decision to withdraw from the race, Maku had met and discussed with the other contestants – such as retired Maj.Gen. Nuhu Angbazo and David Ombugadu, a former House of Representatives member.

The electoral committee started accrediting delegates at about 3.00 p.m. while voting began at 3.40 p.m.

The exercise was being monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media amid tight security.

The Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, and the party chairman in the state, Francis Orogu, are among party leaders on ground to witness the exercise. NAN