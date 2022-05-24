Primaries: Defected Kaita picks PDP ticket for Katsina North Senate seat

Senator Ahmed Kaita has won the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Katsina North Senatorial seat at the National Assembly (NASS).

The Chairman, PDP Electoral Committee for the State, Alhaji Aminu Bello, announced the winner Tuesday in Katsina, the capital city at the end of the party primary election.

He said Kaita won the ticket unopposed as he was the only aspirant for the election.

Speaking, Kaita expressed gratitude to God for helping him secure the ticket and the delegates who found him worthy of the position.

“Since I defected to the party, I have received tremendous support and hospitality from all and sundry,” he said.

Kaita, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after winning on its platform, promised effective representation for the constituents if elected in 2023.

“I am using this opportunity to call on aspirants who won and those who lost to remain united as members of one PDP family.

“And they should also give all the needed support for the emergence of the party in 2023,’’ Kaita said.

The State’s PDP governorship aspirant, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, advised the electorate to vote for candidates based on merit and credibility in 2023.