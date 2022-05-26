Primaries Defeat: Senator retrieves vehicles given to party leaders

The representative of Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ayo Akinyelure, has allegedly started retrieving the vehicles given to some Peoples Democratic Party leaders.

The development comes after the senator lost his bid to return to the Red Chamber of the parliament for the third time.

In the Ondo Central Senatorial District primaries on Monday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions came second behind Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), who clinched the ticket with 82 votes.

Akinyelure got 58 votes, while ex-Ondo State PDP Chairman, Chief Clement Faboyede, came third with 57 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary despite the money and vehicles he reportedly gave out for the election, the legislator was said to have demanded his vehicles back from the party leaders.

An official of the party claimed that Akinyelure had retrieved the vehicles given to Chief Segun Adegoke, a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, and that of Wole Akindiose, a former PDP Chairman in Ondo East Senatorial District and national delegate to the forthcoming convention of the party.

However, Akinyelure’s Media and Strategy Adviser, Charles Akinwon, said the senator only retrieved the vehicle given to Akindiose because of the role he played during the primaries.

Akinyelure had blamed the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, for the loss on Monday.