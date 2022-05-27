Primaries: Biodun Olujimi wins Ekiti PDP South Senatorial contest

Former Senate Minority leader, Biodun Olujimi has secured the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Ekiti South.

Olujimi emerged as the consensus candidate of the party, following withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the exercise.

The former federal lawmaker, who is a core loyalist of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, withdrew from the race.

Olujimi emerged through affirmation by the delegates from across six council areas

at the shadow poll witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The affirmation was conducted under the supervision of the committee from the PDP National Secretariat and INEC officials as well as observers.

The exercise was held at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Guest House, Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarter of Ekiti South Senatorial District under heavy security presence.