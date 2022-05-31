Primaries: Aregbesola’s faction demands cancelation in Osun APC

The faction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives congress has demanded for the cancellation of the primaries for 10 Osun State House of Assembly and two National Assembly seats.

The faction made the demand at a news conference addressed by the aspirants who belong to The Osun Progressives.

The aggrieved aspirants, led by an ex-member of the Osun State House of Assembly, representing Olorunda State Constituency, Waseeu Adebayo, accused the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, of acting with impunity and in disregard to democratic principles governing conduct of the party’s primaries.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Adebayo, who was flanked by other aspirants, said: “Our people were at the various collation centres and nothing was happening until around 5pm when some factional Ward Chairmen from the Governor’s camp surfaced, claiming to be the Presiding Officer for the primary election.

“These chairmen did not come to the collation centres with any electoral materials like APC membership register, results sheets, etc.

“They just asked the party members to raise up their membership cards, queue and without any proper accreditation, did the counting, wrote the results on a piece of paper and left.

“Even with such fraudulent and reprehensible conduct, our supporters were more than those of our opponents and we had the highest number.

“In some wards, there was no counting of APC members at all.

“There and then, we went to various collation centres for the Local Government where the results for the local government ought to be collated.

“Nobody showed up at the Local Government Collation Centre till we left there around 8:30, 9pm and 10pm as the case may be.

“The same scenario was repeated for the House of Representatives primary, which took place on Friday, 27th May, 2022 and up till this moment, there are no official results for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly primary elections in Osun.

“Finally, the information at our disposal is that all the results sheets are currently in the custody of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the results sheets are being filled with the names of the Governor’s cronies who never won the primary elections, hence the need for this conference.”