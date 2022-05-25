Primaries: APC rival aspirant, Fabian Okonkwo vows he will not withdraw for Kalu

A Senatorial Aspirant on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North, Abita State, Fabian Okonkwo, says he will not step down for the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu.

Okonkwo, at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, was reacting to a report that he had stepped down for Kalu, the former State’s Governor.

The aspirant said instead of him stepping down for Kalu, he expected the serving Senator to step down for him and concentrate on his earlier presidential ambition.

“l, Fabian Okonkwo, have not withdrawn for anybody, including Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the senatorial race in Abia North.

“Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu should come and let us go for the primaries; if he wins at the primaries, l will congratulate him and support him at the main election,” he said.

Okonkwo said that he had not seen Kalu in the last four years and has not discussed anything with him.

“Consensus is not discussed behind any aspirant’s back and the party cannot force anybody to withdraw from the race under a suspicious condition.

“The party primaries are on May 28 and nothing can be done with me until the day of the primaries or thereafter.

“I cannot withdraw for anybody, he should withdraw for me,” the aspirant insisted.

Okonkwo said if Kalu is still interested in the presidential ambition, he should go ahead and withdraw from the senatorial race.