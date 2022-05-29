Primaries: APC Nasarawa West senatorial aspirant, Ahmed Wadada withdraws from race

A former House of Representatives member All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Ahmed Wadada, has withdrawn from the race into the Nasarawa West senatorial district.

Wadada confirmed his withdrawal in a letter written by his counsel, Garba Tetengi (SAN) and addressed to the Nasarawa State chairman of the APC, Dr John Mamman.

Copies of the letter were made available to newsmen in Keffi, Nasarawa State, Sunday.

Until his withdrawal, Wadada was a frontrunner for the APC ticket to be won at the party’s primary election on Sunday.

According to his lawyer, Wadada withdrew from the contest because of alleged alterations to the delegates list.

He alleged that certain elements within the party altered the delegates list to compromise the party primary election.

He added that the list was arrived at in strict compliance with the provisions of the party’s Constitution and the electoral guidelines and monitored by INEC.

“About seven local government areas out of 13 local government areas in the state were affected by the alteration.

“Three among the local governments are in Nasarawa West zone which includes Nasarawa Local Government, where names were altered in seven wards,’’ he stated.

He added that in Keffi Local Government Area the delegates list was completely altered and that Wadada would explore all available legal means at his disposal including the courts to seek redress.

“Against, this background, our client will not be part of any illegality and further intimates you about his withdrawal from the party’s primary election for Nasarawa West Senatorial contest,’’ he said.

With Wadada’s withdrawal, Labaran Magaji a lawyer and Shehu Tukur, an architect, are the two aspirants left to contest for the APC Nasarawa West senatorial district’s ticket at the primary election.