Primaries: Again APC adjusts timetable, releases new one

The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities for its governorship, House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

With the approval, primary elections for the Houses of Assembly and governorship seats would hold on Thursday, May 26.

Local government areas delegates would vote at the House of Assembly elections, while state delegates would elect the governorship candidates.

The exercise would hold on Friday, May 27 for House of Representatives aspirants with local government areas delegates voting.

On Saturday, May 28 primary elections would hold for the Senate with local government areas delegates voting.

A special convention would hold on May 29 and May 30 to elect the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated in Abuja.